Taylor Swift confirms whether she will add more Eras Tour dates at Liverpool after announcing official end

Liverpool's Anfield Stadium wasn't just buzzing with the crowd's energy—Taylor Swift herself was feeling the love during her epic 100th Eras Tour show. Swift used this milestone night not only to celebrate with the fans but also to offer a glimpse into her future beyond the final curtain call. The pop star, currently touring worldwide as part of her commercially successful and record-breaking tour, however, dashed the hopes of millions to attend her concert after she announced she would not be extending the Eras Tour into 2025. Taylor Swift performed an unexpected 2009 track during the Eras Tour show in Edinburg

Taylor Swift announces the official end of Eras Tour

"I think a lot of people are like, well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?" The Cruel Summer singer activated her chatty mode with the crowd. "And for me, the celebration of the 100th show means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that's it," she said, sending the entire stadium into a moment of shock.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Bridgerton Season 4 teases release date: Benedict or Eloise, makers hint at next marriage

Theories circulated that Taylor Swift might extend her tour dates, but the tour's ultimate destinations are set for Vancouver, Canada, from December 6-8. So, no, we won’t be getting any more Swift doses after December’s stop. Describing the last Eras tour destination as, "the most exhausting and all-encompassing," she added it is also going to be, “the most joyful, rewarding, and wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life."

‘Eras Tour has become my entire life’ -Taylor Swift

Adding a little bit of sarcasm and a whole lot of emotions, the Cruel Summer singer continued, stating how the Eras Tour has become her entire life to the extent that she has forgotten she once had hobbies to pursue. The 14-time Grammy winner reflected on the times when she's not on stage, mentioning that all she does while sitting at home is think of clever acoustic song mashups and consider what fans might like to hear.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy late night party at rental house; singer avoids sleeping over

Swift continued, “I want to spend another show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you and just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So thank you.”

The TTPD vocalist kicked off her worldwide hit tour in 2023, beginning in the United States, making it her initial destination. This nearly three-hour performance features more than 40 tracks from her entire discography, with recent updates that add extra songs from her most recent album, Tortured Poets Department, while also omitting some of her older hits. After that, she continued her journey across the globe, touring South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe.