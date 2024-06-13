Why Taylor Swift’s vinyls won’t change the game for true LP fans
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 14, 2024 05:08 AM IST
How the turntables! We’re in the midst of a vinyl revival. Sales are spinning, younger artists are selling records. So, why doesn’t it feel like a legit change?
On the one hand, music is enjoying a great rewind. Studios are investing in old-school synthesizers, artists are recording on tape (bit by bit, mistakes and all), and hip listeners are so into vinyl records that LPs now outsell CDs. Online record stores have boosted sales in India. Even Saregama relaunched some titles on vinyl recently. What a time to get your groove on!
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.