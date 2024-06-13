Why Taylor Swift’s vinyls won’t change the game for true LP fans

On the one hand, music is enjoying a great rewind. Studios are investing in old-school synthesizers, artists are recording on tape (bit by bit, mistakes and all), and hip listeners are so into vinyl records that LPs now outsell CDs. Online record stores have boosted sales in India. Even Saregama relaunched some titles on vinyl recently. What a time to get your groove on!

Vinyl’s aren’t cheap. Even on TV, only rich folks such as Suits lawyer Harvey Specter have large collections.