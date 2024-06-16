Joe Alwyn denies visiting Black Dog pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's album while addressing his breakup with singer

Joe Alwyn was in a relationship with Taylor Swift for six and a half years. They also share Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning album, Folklore, where Joe worked with the singer-songwriter under the pseudonym, William Bowery. The actor recently opened up about his relationship with Swift. In an interview earlier, Joe opened up about many aspects and details of their relationship. He mentioned the song The Black Dog from Swift’s last released album, The Tortured Poets Department, clarifying some facts. Joe Alwyn denies ever visiting Black Dog pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's last album

Joe Alwyn clarifies he has never been to the Black Dog pub

According to PEOPLE, in an interview with the Sunday Times, the Mary Queen of Scots actor cleared some air around the song The Black Dog. The Black Dog is a popular pub in the locality of Vauxhall, London. Given Joe is known to be the London Boy from Taylor Swift’s song of the same name, fans speculated that The Black Dog song is also about him. The speculations rose from the lyrics where she talked about seeing someone at the mentioned pub.

However, in a recent interview, Joe clarified that he has never been to “some bar called the Black Dog.” The British actor further explained, “It probably looks pretty similar to yours, or anyone’s — seeing friends, travelling, going to the pub. Can I make a more boring list?” as he talked about his regular outdoor activities. Joe also stated, “I’ve never been to Vauxhall.”

Joe opens up about navigating a split under public scrutiny

Joe opened up about his six-year-long relationship with Swift and the difficulties that follow up after it ends if one is under public scrutiny. He wished people would empathize as they navigate these difficult times after their split last year and respect his decision not to talk about it publicly.

According to Page Six, the actor said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

He continued speaking his mind as he said “the unusual and abnormal” thing about “this situation” is that a week later the information is in “the public domain and the outside world can weigh in.” He further said that “there will always be a gap between what is known and what is said” and he has made his peace with it.