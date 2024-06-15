Did Taylor Swift’s ‘London Boy’ inspire Joe Alwyn’s new magazine cover?

On Friday, June 14, The Sunday Times Style stirred up a buzz online by releasing the cover of its upcoming issue on Instagram. The cover features a close-up of Joe Alwyn, 33, posing in a blue collared sweater, with the headline, “London Boy: What Joe Alwyn Did Next.” A nod to Taylor Swift’s past romance?

Has another ‘Invisible String’ between Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift been made?

This headline immediately sparked speculation among readers, who questioned in the comment section whether the Kinds of Kindness actor was aware of the headline's apparent allude to Taylor Swift's song ‘London Boy’ from her 2019 album ‘Lover.’ This album was released two years after Swift, 34, and Alwyn were first linked together, and during the height of their romance.

In London Boy, Swift describes the traits she loves about a London boy, with lyrics like, “But somethin' happened, I heard him laughin' / I saw the dimples first and then I heard the accent.”

Swift and Alwyn's relationship, which lasted for six years, ended in early April 2023.

Swift TTPD also hinted London connection

However, eagle-eyed fans began to dissect Swift's latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ speculating that the track ‘So Long London’ was a nod to Alwyn. The title and the lyrics, which mention spending time in London, fueled these theories.

Swift's lyrics in TTPD go like this, “I stopped trying to make him laugh / Stopped trying to drill the safe,” and later refers to “the house in the Heath” she left behind.

In her December 2023 Time cover interview, Swift hinted at the song's message about trying to save a failing relationship and dealing with loneliness.

“Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago,” Swift told Time.

Earlier People reported that Alwyn wanted his romance with Swift to remain “his own personal story.”

However, Swift currently enjoying her kindle with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In her interview with Time, Swift elaborated on how being public with their romance has been different. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”