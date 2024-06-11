Joe Jonas, Luke Evans and Joe Alwyn act as fashion inspiration for men going on vacation

Summer is a state of mind, and regardless of gender, summer fits always pop. Are you desperately trying to cling to the summer state of mind as Mumbai receives its first pre-monsoon showers? Or heading somewhere sunny for vacation and looking for inspiration for your holiday wardrobe? Look no further. We have compiled a few outfit options for men that are chic and fashion-forward. Joe Jonas(Instagram)

Joe Jonas

Snapped having a fun time at the Monaco Grand Prix, Monte-Carlo, Monaco, singer Joe Jonas wore a long-sleeved light mauve co-ord set with a white undershirt. The set featured floral embroidery details in a complementary darker maroon. He also wore a pair of redd-ish circle sunglasses with white sneakers that had hints of maroon.

Joe Jonas at Monaco Grand Prix(Instagram)

Co-ord sets are no longer limited to women only, as they require no thought about pairing a top with pants. They also work as individual pieces and can be mixed and matched with other items in your closet.

Luke Evans

Luke Evans in Greece(Instagram)

Recently in Athens Greece, actor Luke Evans was spotted soaking in the sun at the grand opening of the One&Only Aesthesis resort. He wore a printed green cotton shirt and paired it with white pants. Tying it all together, Evans wore a brown belt and silver accessories, including a chain and a watch, along with a pair of round sunglasses. If you want to ape his style, can add a few rings to your fit as well. When on vacation, a good pair of sunnies is essential. Find one that suits your face shape, while also having an interesting element to it.

Joe Alwyn

Wearing a salmon pink collared shirt and light blue denims, actor Joe Alwyn shows off his casual style as he is spotted at the airport after promoting his new movie, Kinds of Kindness, at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Carry a jacket and opt for clothes that can be easily layered over while travelling as the temperatures may fluctuate - from being hot and humid to extreme cold in airports and on planes.

Joe Alwyn at Cannes airport(Instagram)

Alwyn chose to keep comfort at the fore with his sneakers and even carried a large maroon tote bag for ease of access. When travelling by flight, especially to an international location, it is important to have your documents at close range. A large bag that doubles up as a carry-on and can contain all your essentials is a must.