House insiders rally behind Kamala Harris to replace Joe Biden in the presidential race

Following Joe Biden's shaky debate performance last week, pressure has mounted for him to withdraw from his presidential campaign, positioning Vice President Kamala Harris as the leading candidate to replace him. Vice President Kamala Harris has been the White House's first line of defense after President Joe Biden's faltering performance in last week's debate with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)

Despite these mounting pressures, Biden has firmly dismissed any notions and calls to end his campaign. On Wednesday, he reassured his staff, saying, “No one is pushing me out … I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win.”

This followed a report from the New York Times that suggested Biden had privately acknowledged to allies that his campaign might be in jeopardy if he failed to prove his viability to voters.

The White House continues to deny rumours that Biden is reconsidering his campaign, but speculation about a potential replacement has intensified. Sources within Biden’s campaign, the White House, and the Democratic National Committee have indicated that VP Harris is the top contender to take his place.

Some Democrats are also unhappy with how first son Hunter Biden involves himself in White House matters, despite his recent conviction for lying when obtaining a gun permit.

Harris, who served as a senator from California before becoming vice president, has stood by Biden during the fallout from the debate. She reassured her campaign staff on Wednesday, stating, “We will not back down. We will follow our president’s lead.”

Polls show Harris competitive even against Trump

Advocates for Harris argue that she could have a strategic advantage over Biden in a potential race against Donald Trump. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after the debate, one-third of Democrats believe Biden should withdraw, with 81% of Democrats viewing Harris favourably compared to 78% for Biden. Michelle Obama held the first position; however, she has consistently stated she is not running. Harris sat as the second-best option in that poll.

A CNN poll released on Tuesday showed Harris in a competitive position against Trump in a hypothetical matchup, with 47% supporting Trump and 45% supporting Harris, a difference within the poll's margin of error.

CNN noted that Harris’s relative strength stemmed from broader support among women and independents.

According to reports, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has indicated to party members that Harris would be the best option. Senior congressional Democrat James Clyburn has publicly stated his support for Harris if Biden were to withdraw, urging Democrats to “do everything to bolster her, whether she’s in second place or at the top of the ticket.” Similarly, Summer Lee, a House Democrat from Pennsylvania, asserted on Wednesday that Harris was the “obvious choice” to replace Biden if he decided not to continue his campaign.