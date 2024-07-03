Republican Scott Jennings and Democrat Jamal Simmons engage in a heated debate on CNN over Hunter Biden: Watch

A heated exchange unfolded on CNN as Republican operative Scott Jennings and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons clashed over Hunter Biden's involvement in White House affairs. Hunter Biden’s White House presence and President Joe Biden’s health spark a heated exchange between Scott Jennings and Jamal Simmons on CNN.(YouTube)

The feud started when Jennings questioned Simmons about Hunter's presence in senior staff meetings.

“Are you comfortable, Jamal, are you comfortable with Hunter Biden running White House senior staff meetings?” Jennings pressed and went on, “Do you think this is good? Do you think this is good?”

Simmons, the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, responded with a composed demeanour, asking, “Why are you yelling at me?”

Jennings' frustration was triggered by recent revelations regarding President Joe Biden's health, which had been called into question following the lacklustre debate performance. However, the president tried to ease her poor performance saying, “I'am not a young man, but I know" how to run White House.

Reports indicated that Biden's physical and mental health were more compromised than previously acknowledged.

Biden's shaky performance on CNN Presidential Debate

The New York Times corroborated that Biden's mental lapses during the debate, witnessed by an audience of 50 million, were not isolated incidents but part of a growing pattern of concern. Plus, Hunter Biden's involvement in his father's administration had reportedly increased, despite his recent conviction for lying about his crack addiction when obtaining a gun permit.

Jennings did not mince words about the situation, asserting, “This is what you call a high-speed come apart. The White House is off the rails. The president has effectively admitted tonight that he is not up to both campaigning for president and being president.”

“I don't know where we're going from here but this has been a momentous day and I'll be shocked if there aren't more Democrats who come out and say what are we doing, we are walking into disaster if we stick with this,” he added.

Simmons countered with former President Donald Trump's secret documents case at Mar-a-Lago. “Are we sure, Scott, that you weren't talking about the criminal felon that had the secret documents that he was holding in his bathroom in Mar-a-Lago?”

Jennings, visibly agitated, retorted, “Listen... I'm asking. We're talking about Joe Biden — we're talking about Joe Biden tonight who is admitting to his own donors, people in your party that he can't both perform and campaign and you want to talk about the Mar-a-Lago documents case which is not going to come to trial before November.”