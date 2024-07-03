Biden mocks Trump for thinking he had the 'greatest economy in the world,' former prez's supporters ‘fact check’ him

Donald Trump’s supporters are ripping Joe Biden over an X post blasting the former president for falsely thinking “he had the greatest economy in the world.” “Trump thinks he had the greatest economy in the world. Malarkey,” Biden wrote on X. Biden mocks Trump for thinking he had the greatest economy in the world,' former prez's supports ‘fact check’ him(AP Photo)

“His economy rewarded the wealthy, cut taxes for billionaires and corporations, and raised the deficit more than any president has in one term,” he added.

Trump’s supporters called out Biden in the comment section, saying that economically their lives were easier under Trump’s presidency. Many warned Biden that no matter what he says and who he blamed, his presidency is “over” in the aftermath of his disastrous presidential debate performance.

‘Just start packing your stuff’

“Whichever DEI staffer wrote this hasn’t gone to the grocery store in a few years,” one user wrote in the comment section. “Under Trump, we saw record-low unemployment and historic economic growth. Cutting taxes helped small businesses and middle-class families thrive. Biden's policies, on the other hand, are fueling inflation and hurting our economy. Facts over malarkey,” one user claimed, while another wrote, “Trump's economy was better than Biden's economy. Fact checked true.” One wrote, “Just start packing your stuff, Joe. It’s over”.

“Who ever the intern is that wrote this thinks we don’t remember how much better it was under President Trump,” wrote one user, while another said, “I would take Trump’s economy over yours any day of the week.” “Under Trump, gas prices were affordable, helping American families and businesses thrive. Since Biden took office, gas prices have soared, hitting the wallets of hardworking Americans. We need to return to energy independence and lower costs,” one user commented.

Biden has been attacking Trump with various social media posts ever since the debate. In another recent post, he said the US Supreme Court’s ruling on the former president “fundamentally changed” an important principle. The SC, in a 6-3 decision, failed to rule on whether Trump’s alleged effort to interfere with the election in 2020 comes under the category of an “official act.” Now a lower court will have to make the decision.

“This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one is above it. Not even the President of the United States. With today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed,” Biden said in a post.