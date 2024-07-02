Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of race, denounces SC's ruling on Trump: ‘Public has a right to…’

Joe Biden on Monday, July 1, blasted the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Donald Trump absolute immunity from prosecution for “official acts” while he was president. The president said voters “deserve” a speedier trial. He notably ignored questions about dropping out of the race. Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of race, opens up on Trump trial instead (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Biden spoke from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, reading from a pair of teleprompters. As he prepared to leave, reporters asked him questions about dropping out of the race after his alarming presidential debate performance.

“Mr. President, will you drop out of the race?” a reporter shouted.

“What makes you so confident you should be the president?” shouted another journalist.

Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of the race

Biden seemed to ignore the questions, and instead said, according to New York Post, “The man who sent that mob to the US Capitol is facing potential criminal conviction for what happened that day and the American people deserve to have an answer in the courts before the upcoming election.”

“The public has a right to know the answer about what happened on January 6 before they are asked to vote again this year,” Biden added.

He continued, “Now, because of today’s decision, that is highly, highly unlikely. It’s a terrible disservice to the people of this nation. So now the American people have to do what the court should have been willing to do, but will not. The American people have to render a judgment about Donald Trump’s behavior. The American people must decide whether Donald Trump’s assault on our democracy on January 6 makes them unfit for public office in the highest office in the land.”

The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision on Monday, failed to rule on whether Trump’s alleged effort to interfere with the election in 2020 comes under the category of an “official act.” This is now meant for the lower court to decide.