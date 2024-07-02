 Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of race, denounces SC's ruling on Trump: ‘Public has a right to…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of race, denounces SC's ruling on Trump: ‘Public has a right to…’

BySumanti Sen
Jul 02, 2024 08:33 AM IST

Joe Biden blasted the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Donald Trump absolute immunity from prosecution for “official acts."

Joe Biden on Monday, July 1, blasted the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Donald Trump absolute immunity from prosecution for “official acts” while he was president. The president said voters “deserve” a speedier trial. He notably ignored questions about dropping out of the race.

Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of race, opens up on Trump trial instead (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of race, opens up on Trump trial instead (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Biden spoke from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, reading from a pair of teleprompters. As he prepared to leave, reporters asked him questions about dropping out of the race after his alarming presidential debate performance.

“Mr. President, will you drop out of the race?” a reporter shouted.

“What makes you so confident you should be the president?” shouted another journalist.

Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of the race

Biden seemed to ignore the questions, and instead said, according to New York Post, “The man who sent that mob to the US Capitol is facing potential criminal conviction for what happened that day and the American people deserve to have an answer in the courts before the upcoming election.”

“The public has a right to know the answer about what happened on January 6 before they are asked to vote again this year,” Biden added.

He continued, “Now, because of today’s decision, that is highly, highly unlikely. It’s a terrible disservice to the people of this nation. So now the American people have to do what the court should have been willing to do, but will not. The American people have to render a judgment about Donald Trump’s behavior. The American people must decide whether Donald Trump’s assault on our democracy on January 6 makes them unfit for public office in the highest office in the land.”

The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision on Monday, failed to rule on whether Trump’s alleged effort to interfere with the election in 2020 comes under the category of an “official act.” This is now meant for the lower court to decide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Joe Biden ignores questions about dropping out of race, denounces SC's ruling on Trump: ‘Public has a right to…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On