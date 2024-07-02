Joe Biden attempts to dispel worry about his debate performace in new ad: ‘I’m not a young man, but I know how to…’

In a new campaign ad, Joe Biden says, “I know I’m not a young man,” seemingly in an attempt to dismiss concerns over his disastrous presidential debate performance. The 60-second ad is titled ‘I know’ and will reportedly run in the battleground states and mostly target young audiences. Joe Biden attempts to dispel worry about his debate performace in new ad (Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“Folks, I know I’m not a young man, but I know how to do this job. I know how to tell the truth. Donald Trump does not,” the caption of the video, shared on social media reads, urging people to watch the ad.

The president says in the ad, “I know right from wrong. I know how to tell the truth.”

“And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up,” he adds.

The president’s comments in the ad were taken from his post-debate rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he appeared remarkably more energetic than he did in the debate against Trump. During the debate, he stumbled, froze and stared blankly, and misspoke.

The ad features no footage of Biden from the debate. However, it does show video of Trump on stage, as well as his actions relating to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “Did you see Trump last night? I mean this sincerely – the most lies told in a single debate,” Biden says in the ad.

“He lied about the great economy he created. He lied about the pandemic he botched. And then his biggest lie: He lied about how he had nothing to do with the insurrection on January 6,” the commander in chief, 81, adds.

‘Americans deserve a president who doesn’t back down from a fight’

Despite his alarming debate performance, it appears as though Biden is not ready to drop out of the race. His wife Jill Biden, as well as other Democrat allies, have been doing damage control for him. On Monday, July 1, Jill appeared on the cover of Vogue and said they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president” and that they “will continue to fight.”

The president’s campaign said that over the weekend, Biden allies held over 1,500 events across the country in an attempt to gather support for him after the debate. “Americans deserve a president who doesn’t back down from a fight, and that’s Joe Biden,” Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement, according to New York Post. “That is the spirit that this country was built upon, and it’s what President Biden carries with himself every single day in his job as Commander-in-Chief.”

“Donald Trump stands against every value that our country stands for. He’s a liar, a crook, and he will always put himself first,” the statement added. “The American people deserve better than Trump’s failed leadership and trademark lies, and this ad is just one more way we will be making the choice they will face at the ballot box this November all the more clear.”