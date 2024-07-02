President Joe Biden has taken to X to denounce the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Donald Trump, saying it “fundamentally changed” an important principle. In a 6-3 decision on Monday, July 1, the Supreme Court failed to rule on whether Trump’s alleged effort to interfere with the election in 2020 comes under the category of an “official act.” Now, it is up to the lower court to decide. Joe Biden says ‘principle that there are no kings in America’ changed after SC's ruling on Donald Trump (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)

In an X post, Biden wrote, “This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one is above it. Not even the President of the United States.”

He added, “With today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed.”

‘You need someone to help you understand the Court’s holding, champ’

It is no surprise that Trump’s supporters ripped Biden in the comment section, and defended the former president. “False, Joel. Diplomatic Immunity is enshrined in the constitution and prohibits you from being prosecuted for anything. Same thing goes for Donald Trump as a sitting president,” one user wrote. Another said, “Show us Ashley’s diary, Hunter’s laptop, and a list of all your LLCs.” “No, today's decision protected the President from lawfare during and after leaving office for acting within the scope the Constitution permits him. You essentially crowned yourself King when you ignored the Supreme Court and erased the student loan debt of 3 million Americans,” one user said.

“It seems like you're calling yourself a king as a result of your extreme interpretation of the Supreme Court's immunity ruling,” one user wrote, while another said, “Congratulations on becoming the first dictator of the United States, Mr. President.” One commented, “No it didn’t. You need someone to help you understand the Court’s holding, champ.” Another said, “You maybe last another week. Your own Party is throwing you out like garbage.”