Biden, Harris join campaign call to say they will keep fighting after debate flop: Report

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance Wednesday on a Democratic National Committee call, reiterating to staffers that they are in this fight for reelection together, according to three people familiar with the matter who were given anonymity to discuss the private conversation.
The people said it was a pep talk, stressing the stakes of the election and returning to Biden's previous post-debates comments that when he gets knocked down he gets back up and still plans to win the election.
Democrats have raised increasingly urgent questions about Biden's ability to remain in the race, much less win in November, after his shaky debate performance.
