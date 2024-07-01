Elon Musk brutally rebukes Kamala Harris for 'lying' about Donald Trump: ‘When will politicians…’

Elon Musk, the owner of X, hit out at US Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly "lying" about former President Donald Trump's stance on a federal ban on abortion. Scolding Kamala Harris for “lying” on X about Trump, Musk shared a screenshot of her tweet, along with the inputs from the Community Notes feature.(AP)

Musk's response comes after Harris stated in a post on X that Trump would ban abortion nationwide if comes back to the White House. She asserted, "President @JoeBiden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom."

The post was fact-checked by Community Notes, a feature of the social media site that allows users to provide context for remarks that they believe to be inaccurate or incomplete. X users refuted Harris' assertion in this instance by posting content from various media outlets and Trump's own Truth Social account. “President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban,” a community note stated.

Scolding Harris for “lying” on X, Musk shared a screenshot of her tweet, along with the inputs from the Community Notes feature.

“When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?” he wrote.

Reacting to Musk's post, one X user wrote: “The mask is off. The liars are being exposed. It's glorious to watch in real time.”

“They don’t know how to stop. They get their taking points and just repeat them, regardless of what actually happened,” another reacted.

What Trump has to say on abortion ban?

Trump has stated that he will not implement national abortion ban and will instead leave regulation of the procedure up to the states.

During the first presidential debate held by CNN in Atlanta on Thursday, Trump declared, “I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade, and moving it back to the states.”

He further stated that “now the states are working it out.”

Trump went on to say that he believes abortions should be permitted in situations involving rape, incest, and when the mother's life is in danger.

“What happened is we brought it back to the states and the country is now coming together on this issue. It’s been a great thing,” he stressed.

Trump praised the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade in 2022 and give the states back control over abortion access. The historic Dobbs ruling determined that abortion was not a constitutionally protected right. However, the ruling did not prohibit abortion nationwide.

The former president faced backlash after asserting that the apex court's ruling was something that “everyone wanted.” The majority of Americans, according to polls, want abortion to become legal in some manner.

According to a Gallup poll conducted last year, 61% of Americans call overturning Roe as a “bad thing.”