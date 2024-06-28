Elon Musk, mom Maye Musk mark tech billionaire's 53rd birthday with throwback photos. Seen viral pics yet?

Elon Musk turned 53 today, and expectedly, social media - especially X - is flooded with wishes for this tech billionaire. From listing his accomplishments to wishing him a very “Happy birthday”, netizens have shared a variety of posts. One of those shares came from none other than Elon Musk himself. Taking to his platform X, he shared a throwback picture from thirty years ago. Elon Musk's mom, Maye Musk, took to X to share this throwback photo and wish him a happy birthday with a special message. (X/@mayemusk, Reuters)

The SpaceX CEO kept his post’s caption simple and wrote, “30 years ago.” The photo he shared shows a young Musk in his 20s. He is seen wearing a brown shirt and standing with the American flag as a backdrop.

His photo received comments from many, including a very special person - his mother, Maye Musk. Resharing the picture, she wrote, “Thank you for 53 years of happiness and admiration. Love you,” and concluded her comment with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Elon Musk’s post here:

Earlier, in a separate post, Maye Musk also wished his son a happy birthday while sharing a sweet memory from when he was four. “Happy Birthday. Thank you for 53 years of joy and excitement. Hoping you smile today as much as you did on your 4th birthday, after seeing the cake your Aunt Lynne made for you,” she wrote as she posted the picture. She wrapped up her post by writing how she is proud of him.

The photo shows Elon Musk in a blue shirt looking at a cake kept in front of him on a table.

Take a look at this share by Maye Musk:

Elon Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. His father, Errol Musk, was an engineer, and his mother, Maye Musk, was a professional model. He recently welcomed his 12th child and his third with Shivon Zilis, director of special projects at his company, Neuralink Corp.