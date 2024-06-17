Elon Musk’s unmissable reaction to Dubai Police’s addition of Tesla Cybertruck to patrol fleet. Seen it yet?

Dubai Police in November 2019 hinted that it could add Tesla Cybertruck to its impressive fleet of cars, which already included Bugattis, Aston Martins, and Porsches. Now, after over four years, the police have added Tesla Cybertruck to its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles. As the Tesla Cybertruck joined Dubai Police’s supercar fleet, Elon Musk reacted to the post. After Tesla Cybertruck joined Dubai Police's fleet of patrol vehicles, Elon Musk reacted to the news.

“The Dubai Police General Command has added the Tesla Cybertruck, the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet,” wrote Dubai Police while sharing pictures of the Tesla Cybertruck on X.

Take a look at the luxury patrol fleet of Dubai Police below:

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, soon dropped a comment on the post. He simply wrote, “Cool,” complete with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Cybertruck, too, commented on the post. “Very cool to see - thanks for the trust,” wrote the company in the comments.

Check out how X users reacted to this post by Dubai Police:

“This is awesome and should come as no surprise. Dubai makes wonderful decisions. Cybertruck is built like X. The everything truck!” wrote X user Cindys.

Another joined, “Smart and wise choice.”

“Awesome. Need them in Chicago,” said a third.

A fourth Internet user Alex Smirnov commented, “Fantastic seeing the powerful Dubai Police add Cybertruck! Elon Musk’s electric truck is going across the globe and joined the most innovative police force! Bravo!”

“Looks great and speaks highly of the forward-looking, tech-embracing decision makers! Quite ahead of any such agencies here in the US, where it was primarily designed to be used!” joined a fifth individual.

“Dubai Police’s addition of the Tesla Cybertruck to their fleet is impressive! Combining cutting-edge technology with sustainability sets a great example for modern policing,” posted X user Sheikh Aaqib Satar.