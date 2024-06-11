Elon Musk uses iconic Indian meme to take a dig at Apple-OpenAI deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X on Tuesday to share an Indian meme, in which he took a dig at Apple. The tech billionaire highlighted how Apple is integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT in several of its features and how it can lead to a data violation. Elon Musk shared an Indian meme to take a dig at the latest Apple and OpenAI deal.

The meme reads, "How intelligence works". The image depicts a man and a woman sharing coconut water. The accompanying text discusses how Apple's could potentially share data with OpenAI which could result in privacy violations. (Also Read: Elon Musk lauds Indian-origin engineer Ashok Elluswamy- the person behind Tesla's Autopilot innovations)

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, Elon Musk expressed his concerns with this deal and even threated Tim Cook over it. In a post, he wrote, “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation.”

In another post, Musk said, “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

About Apple-OpenAI deal:

At the WWDC 2024, Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, announced that ChatGPT will be available on Apple devices. In order to enable ChatGPT obtain context and produce pertinent output, it will also be integrated with Siri. According to Apple, Siri will be able to cross-refer between several apps to obtain more specific data regarding the user's request. (Also Read: Elon Musk to quit Tesla? Company executive's doomsday warning to shareholders: ‘He’s not a typical boss')

Apple has confirmed that customers can use ChatGPT without having to register for an account. The company added that customers who have paid for ChatGPT will also have access to these services, and they can link their paid accounts to access all of the premium features. Additionally, the company noted that users' requests and information will not be recorded.