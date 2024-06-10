Elon Musk to quit Tesla? Company executive's doomsday warning to shareholders: ‘He’s not a typical boss'
Robyn Denholm stressed that if shareholders reject the pay package, Elon Musk may step down and decamp to “other places" without proper motivation.
Elon Musk may step down as Tesla CEO, the company's chairperson Robyn Denholm said ahead of Tesla shareholders meeting this week where they will vote on his $56 billion pay package. In a letter to Tesla shareholders, Robyn Denholm said, “Elon is not a typical executive, and Tesla is not a typical company…So, the typical way in which companies compensate key executives is not going to drive results for Tesla. Motivating someone like Elon requires something different. These votes are about fairness, respect and the future of Tesla."
Read more: Vijay Shekhar Sharma's rebuild team plan: Wants ex-Paytm executives to come back
Robyn Denholm stressed that if shareholders reject the pay package, Elon Musk may step down and decamp to “other places" without proper motivation. She said, “Nor does he face any shortage of ideas and other places he can make an incredible difference in the world. We want those ideas, that energy and that time to be at Tesla, for the benefit of you, our owners. But that requires reciprocal respect."
Read more: Tech CEO John Lombard's advice: ‘Surround yourself with really smart people’
Robyn Denholm insisted that remuneration is “obviously not about the money" because “We all know Elon is one of the wealthiest people on the planet, and he would remain so even if Tesla were to renege on the commitment we made in 2018.”
“If Tesla is to retain Elon's attention and motivate him to continue to devote his time, energy, ambition and vision to deliver comparable results in the future, we must stand by our deal," she continued.
Read more: Airbnb's Brian Chesky has a 'brilliant' solution for those feeling alone at work
This comes as it was earlier reported that Elon Musk may acquire a 25% interest in Tesla, which would give him more influence over the company to accomplish his objectives of creating AI and self-driving vehicles. Musk has also threatened to split off Tesla's AI research into a different company if his demands are unsatisfied.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.