Airbnb's Brian Chesky has a 'brilliant' solution for those feeling alone at work
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said that bosses should find two employees who perform well together and put them on the same team.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky talked about the loneliness that employees feel in the workplace asserting that he has a "brilliant" solution for this. Talking on a podcast, he said that bosses should find two employees who perform well together and put them on the same team.
Read more: Vijay Shekhar Sharma's rebuild team plan: Wants ex-Paytm executives to come back
He said, “I often do pair people. Four years ago, we hired two creative directors. They worked together as like a duo... It worked so well that I started thinking about this notion of duos in other areas.”
Read more: When Sundar Pichai said his father spent one year’s salary on Google CEO's US flight ticket
The Airbnb CEO said, “Sometimes it’s just hard for one person to be a unicorn, to be able to do everything, but if you could create duos, they could cover each other’s strengths. So giving people a shared journey to be on together I think is really important... It’s a brilliant idea.”
Read more: Tech CEO John Lombard's advice: ‘Surround yourself with really smart people’
Speaking on the podcast, Wharton psychologist Adam Grant said that having one friend at work is enough as it reduces loneliness.
He said, “And what really hit home for me... was the idea that I don’t always need to have a deep connection with everybody on my team. I need to have one person who I know has my back, who relies on me, as well as being someone that I can rely on. I think that we’ve designed so much of work around teams that we’ve overlooked the importance of relationships of pairs."
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.