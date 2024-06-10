When Sundar Pichai said his father spent one year’s salary on Google CEO's US flight ticket
Sundar Pichai said, “My father spent the equivalent of a year's salary on my plane ticket to the US so I could attend Stanford."
Sundar Pichai- the CEO of Google- once shared that his father spent money equivalent to his one-year salary on a flight ticket so that he could study at Stanford in the US. Currently, Sundar Pichai's net worth is at $1 billion ( ₹8342 crore) as he is among some of the non-founder tech CEOs who have achieved billionaire status.
Sundar Pichai reflected on his family and the struggles he faced as he said, “My father spent the equivalent of a year's salary on my plane ticket to the US so I could attend Stanford. It was my first time ever on a plane."
The only thing that helped him achieve success in life was his passion for technology and an open mind, hr said as he urged everyone to "be open, be impatient, be hopeful" asserting that "if you can do that, history will remember you not for what you lost, but for what you changed. You have the chance to change everything. I am optimistic you will."
He further shared, “I grew up without much access to technology. We didn't get our first telephone till I was ten. I didn't have regular access to a computer until I came to America for graduate school. And, our television, when we finally got one, only had one channel.”
Sundar Pichai has worked at Google for over 20 years now after finishing his metallurgical engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur and pursuing MS material science and engineering from Stanford University. He completed his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Born on June 10, 1972, Sundar Pichai turns 52 year old today. His father was an electrical engineer and his mother was a stenographer when he was born in Chennai where he said that he grew up in a two-room apartment in which he and his younger brother slept on the living-room floor.
