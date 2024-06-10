 Sundar Pichai turns 52: Tech billionaire's journey from Madurai to Google CEO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sundar Pichai turns 52: Tech billionaire's journey from Madurai to Google CEO

ByMallika Soni
Jun 10, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Sundar Pichai moved to the United States to pursue MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering.

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, is celebrating his 52th birthday today. Born in 1972 in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Sundar Pichai earned his degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He then moved to the United States to pursue MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering. Following this, he got an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar as well.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)

Read more: Google's Sundar Pichai on his parents: ‘I grew up in a middle-class family, what resonated for me was…’

Talking about his childhood in Madurai, he said in an interview, “We would sleep on the living room floor. There was a drought when I was growing up, and we had anxiety. Even now, I can never sleep without a bottle of water beside my bed. There was a simplicity to my life, which was very nice compared with today's world.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Read more: Google to make drones in India? Why Tamil Nadu could be Sundar Pichai's pick

Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004. When Sundar Pichai joined Google, he led the product management and innovation efforts for a suite of Google's client software products such as Chrome and Chrome OS and was also reportedly responsible for Google Drive. He became the CEO of the company in 2015.

Talking about his parents, Sundar Pichai recently reflected, “I perceived our lives through the arrival of gadgets. We waited five years for a telephone, it was a rotary phone. But when it came to our home, it changed our lives. I remember getting our first television and suddenly being able to watch sports.”

Read more: Google AI Overview says Barack Obama is Muslim, Sundar Pichai slammed: ‘No sense’

He added, “I used to bike a long way to school, there was no gear in the bike and I had to go uphill. After many years I got a bike with gears and I’m like Wow! What a dramatic difference. I never took technology for granted. I’ve always been optimistic about how technology can make a difference.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Sundar Pichai turns 52: Tech billionaire's journey from Madurai to Google CEO
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On