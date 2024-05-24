Google to make drones in India? Why Tamil Nadu could be Sundar Pichai's pick

Google's parent company Alphabet is reportedly increasing its focus on India as it looks to manufacture drones and Pixel phones in the country. Sundar Pichai's company is in talks with Foxconn to make drones and Pixel phones at a plant in Tamil Nadu, Times of India reported. Dixon Technologies has already been given the contract to manufacture smartphones, it was earlier reported. Now, Alphabet-owned Wing is seeking to produce bigger drones to carry larger packets of delivery in India. The Google logo is seen on the Google house. Google is in talks with Foxconn to make drones and Pixel phones at a plant in Tamil Nadu.(Reuters)

Where will the manufacturing of drones by Google be done in India?

The manufacturing is expected in Sriperumbudur near Chennai after discussions with state government, the report claimed citing a source in the know who said, “It is not just Pixel smartphones and drones. Google has several more products to manufacture and it choosing Tamil Nadu indicates the value support this state can offer on a global scale.”

This comes as Google announced its decision to manufacture its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones in India in October last year. At the time, the company said that it is in talks with domestic and international players.

Currently, two contract manufacturers- Foxconn and Pegatron- are assembling more than 80% of the India's Apple's iPhones from Tamil Nadu, according to industry estimates.

A delegation from Tamil Nadu which included industries minister T R B Rajaa, along with Foxconn executives, visited the US and met senior Google executives at Mountain View, California, the report claimed.