 Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman to step down: Who is he? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman to step down: Who is he?

Reuters |
May 24, 2024 07:41 AM IST

Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman cited the "successful transition" of his successor Ted Pick into the top job at the start of this year.

Morgan Stanley's executive chairman James Gorman told the bank's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday that he would step down on Dec. 31.

James Gorman, Chairman of Morgan Stanley, looks on during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)
James Gorman, Chairman of Morgan Stanley, looks on during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)

The former CEO cited the "successful transition" of his successor Ted Pick into the top job at the start of this year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The bank's stock fell nearly 1% in morning trading.

Read more: Ace investor Ruchir Sharma on stock markets after poll results: ‘If BJP doesn’t win…'

The former CEO spent 14 years at the helm and is credited with transforming the bank into a wealth management powerhouse. He also orchestrated a succession plan in which Ted Pick took the reins at the same time as retaining the two other CEO candidates, executives Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz, a rarity on Wall Street.

The shareholders approved all of management's proposals on Thursday including election of directors and approving executives pay. Meanwhile, all shareholder proposals were rejected.

Read more: Mehul Choksi says ‘reasons beyond his control’ prevent his India return: ‘Not a fugitive economic offender’

Influential proxy adviser Glass Lewis had urged shareholders to vote against the bank's proposal for executive pay.

Gorman was awarded $37 million by the company's board, while Pick and two other CEO candidates were given $20 million one-time awards.

Morgan Stanley's first-quarter profit beat estimates, fueled by a resurgence in investment banking and growth in wealth management.

Read more: Stock market: These 5 heavyweights pushed Sensex above the 75,000-mark today

In an annual meeting that ran just under a half hour, Gorman concluded by saying that this was the fastest shareholder meeting in 15 years which is proof of the "stellar start" his successors have made.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman to step down: Who is he?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On