 Mehul Choksi says ‘reasons beyond his control’ prevent his India return: ‘Not a fugitive economic offender’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mehul Choksi says ‘reasons beyond his control’ prevent his India return: ‘Not a fugitive economic offender’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 24, 2024 07:41 AM IST

Mehul Choksi said that his passport has been suspended by Indian authorities.

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi told a special court that he has not been able to return to India owing to "reasons beyond his control” and therefore the key accused in the multi-crore PNB scam should not be declared a “fugitive economic offender”. Claiming that he did not leave India to avoid criminal prosecution nor is he refusing to return to the country, he said that his passport has been suspended by Indian authorities.

The claims were made by Mehul Choksi in an application filed before a special PMLA court.
The claims were made by Mehul Choksi in an application filed before a special PMLA court.

Read more: Vijay Shekhar Sharma says ‘worst behind us’, brokerages say Paytm may fall 25% more. Here's why

The claims were made by Mehul Choksi in an application filed before a special PMLA court as he sought directions for summoning documents concerning the suspension of his passport and investigation files of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case. Proceedings against the businessman are in relation to ED's plea to declare him a fugitive economic offender- an individual against whom a court in India has issued an arrest warrant over a scheduled offence and he has left India to avoid criminal prosecution or refuses to return to the country.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Ace investor Ruchir Sharma on stock markets after poll results: ‘If BJP doesn’t win…'

The plea noted, “It is the specific case of the present applicant (Choksi) that he has neither left India to avoid criminal prosecution nor is he refusing to return to India to face criminal prosecution, but has been unable to return due to reasons beyond his control."

The plea also said that the the court must summon the investigation file to see if any evidence is available with ED to show that Mehul Choksi was “aware of the alleged bank fraud being unearthed and therefore, left the country to avoid the same”.

Read more: Go Digit listing: Virat Kohli, Anushka's 2.5-crore investment is worth this much

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank of 13,400 crore.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Mehul Choksi says ‘reasons beyond his control’ prevent his India return: ‘Not a fugitive economic offender’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On