Thursday, May 23, 2024
Go Digit listing: Virat Kohli, Anushka's 2.5-crore investment is worth this much

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 23, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Go Digit listing: Virat Kohli, Anushka's investment has grown four-fold and they continue to hold their shares in the company.

Go Digit listing: Go Digit General Insurance IPO debuted at the stock market today (May 23). Owing to the listing, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have invested in the insurer in February 2020, received massive returns. The couple's investment has grown four-fold and they continue to hold their shares in the company. Virat Kohli purchased 266,667 equity shares in the company at 75 each, totaling an investment of 2 crore while Anushka Sharma has 66,667 shares for 50 lakh.

Go Digit listing: Virat Kohli purchased 266,667 equity shares in Go Digit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 each, totaling an investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore.
As the share price of Go Digit exceeded ₹300, Virat Kohli's ₹2 crore investment surged to ₹8 crore while Anushka Sharma's investment rose to ₹2 crore.

As the share price of Go Digit exceeded 300, Virat Kohli's 2 crore investment surged to 8 crore while Anushka Sharma’s investment rose to 2 crore. Go Digit IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth 1,125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5.48 crore shares aggregating 1,489.65 crore.

The IPO was subscribed 9.6 times receiving bids for 50.76 crore shares against 5.28 crore shares- subscribed 4.27 times in the retail category, 7.24 times by Non-institutional investors and 2.56 times by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Other sports stars have also invested in companies that later went public. In December 2023, Azad Engineering which was backed by Sachin Tendulkar debuted on the bourses- increasing his investment to six-fold as the cricketer acquired 4.3 lakh shares at 114.10 each in March 2023 and the stock listed at 720.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

