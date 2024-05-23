Go Digit listing: Virat Kohli, Anushka's 2.5-crore investment is worth this much
Go Digit listing: Virat Kohli, Anushka's investment has grown four-fold and they continue to hold their shares in the company.
Go Digit listing: Go Digit General Insurance IPO debuted at the stock market today (May 23). Owing to the listing, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have invested in the insurer in February 2020, received massive returns. The couple's investment has grown four-fold and they continue to hold their shares in the company. Virat Kohli purchased 266,667 equity shares in the company at ₹75 each, totaling an investment of ₹2 crore while Anushka Sharma has 66,667 shares for ₹50 lakh.
As the share price of Go Digit exceeded ₹300, Virat Kohli's ₹2 crore investment surged to ₹8 crore while Anushka Sharma’s investment rose to ₹2 crore. Go Digit IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5.48 crore shares aggregating ₹1,489.65 crore.
The IPO was subscribed 9.6 times receiving bids for 50.76 crore shares against 5.28 crore shares- subscribed 4.27 times in the retail category, 7.24 times by Non-institutional investors and 2.56 times by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
Other sports stars have also invested in companies that later went public. In December 2023, Azad Engineering which was backed by Sachin Tendulkar debuted on the bourses- increasing his investment to six-fold as the cricketer acquired 4.3 lakh shares at ₹114.10 each in March 2023 and the stock listed at ₹720.
