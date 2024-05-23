 Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit debuts at 5% premium over IPO price - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit debuts at 5% premium over IPO price

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 10:09 AM IST

Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit listed at ₹286- a premium of 5.14 per cent over the issue price of ₹272 in line with grey market estimates.

Go Digit IPO: Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit IPO made a muted debut on the stock exchanges today (May 23) as it listed at 286- a premium of 5.14 per cent over the issue price of 272 in line with grey market estimates where shares were trading at a premium of 3 per cent. The issue was subscribed 9.6 times receiving bids for 50.76 crore shares against 5.28 crore shares- subscribed 4.27 times in the retail category, 7.24 times by Non-institutional investors and 2.56 times by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Go Digit IPO: The Virat Kohli-backed issue consists of a fresh equity issue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.47 crore shares.(AFP)
Read more: Go Digit IPO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return. Their profit will be…

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 4.14 crore shares worth 1,125 crore and an offer for sale of 5.48 crore shares worth 1,489.65 crore. Through the issue, the company plans to raise funds for supporting its current business operations and fund the proposed activities identified for financing. 

Read more: Go Digit IPO allotment to be out: How to check status on Link Intime

The insurance provider- incorporated in December 2016- offers various products such as health, travel and property insurance. The company has launched a total of 74 active products across all its business lines, it said. 

