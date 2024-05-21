Go Digit IPO allotment to be out today: How to check status on Link Intime

Go Digit IPO allotment: The allotment for Go Digit General Insurance Ltd initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today (May 21). The IPO- which witnessed strong demand from investors- opened for subscription on May 15 and closed on May 17. The listing date of Go Digit IPO is May 23 and the company’s shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. Go Digit IPO allotment: For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check the IPO allotment status online.

For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check the IPO allotment status online. The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of successful bidders on May 22 and initiate refunds on the same day for those whose bids have been rejected. You can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Pvt Ltd which is the registrar of the Go Digit IPO.

How to check Go Digit IPO allotment status on Link Intime

Visit Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html Select ‘Go Digit General Insurance Limited’ from Select Company dropdown menu. Choose PAN, Application No., DP/Client ID or Account No./IFSC and enter details. Click on ‘Submit’ You can then see the Go Digit IPO allotment status on the screen.

Go Digit IPO GMP today

The grey market indicates that Go Digit shares were trading higher by ₹26 than their issue price of ₹272 apiece. This means that the estimated listing price of the IPO is at ₹298 apiece, a premium of 9.56% to the issue price.

Go Digit IPO details

The price band of the Go Digit IPO was set at ₹258 to ₹272 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 4.14 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.48 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,489.65 crore. The book running lead managers of the Go Digit IPO are ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities and Nuvama Wealth Management.