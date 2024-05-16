 Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment finalised: Step-by-step guide to check status - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment finalised: Step-by-step guide to check status

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Veritaas Advertising IPO: The IPO opened for bidding on May 13 and closed on May 15. The listing date of the issue has been fixed for May 21 on NSE SME.

Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment: The IPO share allotment for Veritaas Advertising has been finalised today. Those who applied for the issue can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal- Mas Services Limited. The IPO opened for bidding on May 13 and closed on May 15. The listing date of the issue has been fixed for May 21 on NSE SME.

Veritaas Advertising IPO: The IPO opened for bidding on May 13 and closed on May 15. The listing date of the issue has been fixed for May 21 on NSE SME.
Veritaas Advertising IPO: The IPO opened for bidding on May 13 and closed on May 15. The listing date of the issue has been fixed for May 21 on NSE SME.

Read more: Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited gets Sebi nod for 1500 crore IPO: Complete details here

If you have applied for the Veritaas Advertising IPO, you can check your Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Limited using the link: https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Follow these steps after that:

  1. Choose Application Number or the DP ID and Client ID combined.
  2. To search by application number, click “Search on Application No" and enter details and to search by DP-ID, click one of the "Search on DP-id/Client id" buttons. Read more: Go Digit IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing to Virat Kohli-backed issue
  3. Enter the six-digit Captcha Code
  4. Click on the "Submit" button.
  5. You will then see the allotment status on the screen along with the quantity of shares allotted.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment finalised: Step-by-step guide to check status

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On