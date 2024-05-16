Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment finalised: Step-by-step guide to check status
May 16, 2024 01:30 PM IST
Veritaas Advertising IPO: The IPO opened for bidding on May 13 and closed on May 15. The listing date of the issue has been fixed for May 21 on NSE SME.
Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment: The IPO share allotment for Veritaas Advertising has been finalised today. Those who applied for the issue can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal- Mas Services Limited. The IPO opened for bidding on May 13 and closed on May 15. The listing date of the issue has been fixed for May 21 on NSE SME.
If you have applied for the Veritaas Advertising IPO, you can check your Veritaas Advertising IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Limited using the link: https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp
Follow these steps after that:
- Choose Application Number or the DP ID and Client ID combined.
- To search by application number, click "Search on Application No" and enter details and to search by DP-ID, click one of the "Search on DP-id/Client id" buttons.
- Enter the six-digit Captcha Code
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- You will then see the allotment status on the screen along with the quantity of shares allotted.
