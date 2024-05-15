Go Digit IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing to Virat Kohli-backed issue

Go Digit IPO: Go Digit General Insurance IPO which is backed by Virat Kohli is opening for subscription today. The ₹2,614.65 crore issue is a mix of fresh issue of 4.14 crore shares worth ₹1,125 crore. It has an offer for sale of 5.48 crore shares worth ₹1,489.65 crore. Go Digit IPO: The Virat Kohli-backed issue consists of a fresh equity issue of ₹ 1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.47 crore shares.(AFP)

Here are top things you need to know about the Go Digit IPO:

