Go Digit IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing to Virat Kohli-backed issue
May 15, 2024 09:57 AM IST
Go Digit IPO opens for subscription on May 15. It will close on May 17. The issue will list on the BSE and NSE likely on May 23.
Go Digit IPO: Go Digit General Insurance IPO which is backed by Virat Kohli is opening for subscription today. The ₹2,614.65 crore issue is a mix of fresh issue of 4.14 crore shares worth ₹1,125 crore. It has an offer for sale of 5.48 crore shares worth ₹1,489.65 crore.
Here are top things you need to know about the Go Digit IPO:
- Key dates for Go Digit IPO: The issue opens for subscription on May 15. It will close on May 17.
- Go Digit IPO price band: The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹258- ₹272 per share.
- Go Digit IPO details: The issue consists of a fresh equity issue of ₹1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.47 crore shares. In the OFS, promoter Go Digit Infoworks and other shareholders will offload their stake.
- Go Digit IPO objectives: Net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company to back its current business operations and to finance other proposed activities.
- Go Digit IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 55 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Minimum investment by retail investors would be ₹14,190 and at the upper end, the bidding amount will increase to ₹14,960.
- Go Digit IPO company details: The insurance provider was incorporated in December 2016 and offers various products such as health, travel and property insurance. The company has a total of 74 active products across all its business lines.
- Go Digit IPO financials: The company recorded a net profit of ₹1,290 crore for the nine months ended FY24, an increase from ₹100.21 crore for the same period in FY23.
- Go Digit IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Go Digit IPO.
- Go Digit IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.
- Go Digit IPO listing: The IPO will list on the BSE and NSE likely on May 23.
