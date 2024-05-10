 Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit IPO announces price band: Check key details here - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit IPO announces price band: Check key details here

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 10, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Go Digit IPO will open for subscription on May 15 and close on May 17. Allocation to anchor investors for the Go Digit IPO is scheduled to take place on May 14.

Go Digit IPO: Thre price band of Go Digit General Insurance Limited IPO has been fixed in the range of 258 to 272 per equity share of the face value of 10. The issue will open for subscription on May 15 and will close on May 17. Allocation to anchor investors for the Go Digit IPO is scheduled to take place on May 14. The company said that the floor price of the IPO is 25.80 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 27.20 times the face value of the equity shares.

Go Digit IPO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Punjab Kings(AFP)
Go Digit IPO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Punjab Kings(AFP)

The lot size is 55 equity shares and in multiples of 55 equity shares thereafter. The IPO reserves not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The basis for share allocation is expected to be finalised on May 21 and the company will start refunding to those who do not get the shares on May 22. Shares will be credited to the allottees' demat accounts on the same day after the refund. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on May 23.

Go Digit General Insurance Limited's promoters include FAL Corporation, Oben Ventures LLP, GoDigit Infoworks Services Private Limited, and Kamesh Goyal. The book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Hdfc Bank Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

