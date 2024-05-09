Indegene IPO allotment to be finalised today: Steps to check status online
Indegene IPO allotment: You can check Indegene IPO allotment status online through BSE and the portal of IPO registrar Link Intime India.
Indegene IPO Allotment: The allotment status for the initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd is expected to be finalised today (May 9). The IPO opened for public subscription on May 6 and ended on May 8. The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment soon and those who have invested in the IPO can check if and how many shares they have been allotted through the basis of allotment. For successful bidders, the company will credit shares into the demat accounts on May 10. Investors who have not been allocated the shares will get the refund of application money on the same day as well.
You can check Indegene IPO allotment status online through the official website of BSE and the portal of IPO registrar Link Intime India.
How to check Indegene IPO allotment status on BSE website
- Visit the BSE website on this link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’
- Choose ‘Indegene Limited’ in the 'Issue Name’ dropdown menu
- Enter Application number or PAN
- Click ‘Search’
The allotment status will appear on the screen.
How to check Indegene IPO allotment status on Link Intime
- Visit Link Intime website
- Select ‘Indegene Limited’ in the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu
- Choose among PAN, Application No., DP/Client ID and Account No and enter the details
- Click ‘Submit’
The allotment status will appear on the screen.
Indegene IPO details
Indegene IPO received strong subscription and was subscribed 70.30 times in total as it received bids for 210.24 crore equity shares against 28.62 lakh shares. The price band of the IPO was set at ₹430 to ₹452 per share and the issue comprised a combination of fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 2.39 crore shares.
