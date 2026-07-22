D4vd case: Did singer buy tickets for Celeste Rivas to Texas and London? Fresh evidence emerges at hearing
At D4vd's murder hearing, detectives said he bought plane tickets for himself and 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, linking him to Celeste Rivas.
Singer D4vd's case returned to the headlines on July 21, Tuesday, as he appeared in court in Los Angeles, California, for his preliminary hearing on charges of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in April 2025.
While the singer has maintained that he did not know Celeste Rivas, detectives at Day 1 of the hearing said that he bought tickets for himself and the 14-year-old to Texas and London, UK. But that was just a fraction of a series of "gruesome" evidence presented at the hearing Tuesday.
Detectives and homicide investigators appeared before the judge inside the courtroom and shared a series of photos of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body after it was found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla at a parking lot in Los Angeles.
Hernandez's body was found by LAPD officers on September 8, several months after her murder, which the LAPD said occurred on April 23, 2025. The investigation continued for several months before murder charges were brought against the 21-year-old musician in April this year.
D4vd (pronounced David), real name is David Burke, has pleaded not guilty. A trial date for the 21-year-old has not been set yet.
Also read: Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murder in death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez
Detectives Claim D4vd Bought Tickets For Hernandez
LAPD detectives testifying at the preliminary hearing on Tuesday said that their probe has revealed that D4vd bought plane tickets for himself and Celeste Rivas Hernandez to Texas and London. Brian Entin, News Nation journalist, reported that LAPD found the tickets while executing a search at his residence.
Entin said that along with tickets, an unopened Amazon box was found, which was purchased by D4vd under the alias of Victoria Mendez. Inside the box was a mini crematorium, inside which anything can be burned to ashes.
These evidence, especially the tickets, have become critical pieces of evidence is establishing the link between Hernandez and D4vd.
Also read: Pop vocalist D4vd faces evidentiary hearing in murder of teenage girl
Horrific Details Of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Body
Brian Entin also provided details during the break after the first session. It is a closed-door hearing and no live tweeting or broadcast is allowed. Entin said Hernandez was found with her limbs severed; fingers cut and face unrecognizable - all inside different trash bags.
"We knew that it was going to be gruesome, and a lot of details we had not heard about yet, and it was," Entin said. "They have been showing pictures of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More