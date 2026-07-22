Leo Season 2026: Dates, timings and astrological significance

Leo season is here! And astrologically, it’s the time of year when the Sun moves into Leo, the zodiac sign it rules. In Western astrology, this marks a shift toward confidence, creativity and self-expression. Many astrologers believe this is a good time to focus on the things that make you feel inspired and bring more joy into your daily life. Leo season 2026. (Photos: Star Walk)

Astrologer of Nebula, Tetiana Tsvil, shares with Hindustan Times that the Leo season is starting from July 22 to August 22, 2026. And during this period, the Sun travels through Leo, placing greater attention on creativity, romance, and personal growth.

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Leo Season 2026: Dates and timings Starts: July 22, 2026

Ends: August 22, 2026 The exact time the Sun enters Leo may vary slightly depending on different locations and time zones.

What does Leo season mean? Leo is a fire sign ruled by the Sun. Because of this, astrologers see this as a time when the Sun's energy is expressed at its fullest.

According to Tetiana Tsvil, the Leo season encourages people to be more open about who they are. It is often linked with creative ideas, confidence and finding new ways to express yourself. Many people use this time to start a passion project, return to a favourite hobby or share their work with a wider audience.

This season is also connected with fun and celebration. Summer gatherings, vacations, concerts, family events and time with friends all fit the spirit of Leo. Astrologers believe it is a reminder to make space for the activities that bring genuine happiness.

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Another theme of the Leo season is recognising your strengths. Whether that means developing a creative skill, building a personal brand or simply believing in yourself a little more, the season encourages people to value their unique talents.

While these themes are part of Western astrology, everyone's experience is different. Astrologers say your complete birth chart, not just your Sun sign, shapes how you experience each astrological season.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an expert's interpretation. Reader's discretion is advised.