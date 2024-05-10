Winsol Engineers IPO allotment: How to check status online

Winsol Engineers IPO allotment: The allotment status for the initial public offering (IPO) of Winsol Engineers Ltd will be finalised today. The issue received an overwhelming response from investors- 677.51 times on the last day of bidding with the retail category getting 771.14 times subscription, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category got 1,087.19 times subscription and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw 207.23 times subscription. Winsol Engineers IPO: The IPO opened for subscription on May 6 and the listing will take place on May 14 on the NSE SME.

The IPO opened for subscription on May 6 and the listing will take place on May 14 on the NSE SME. The price band of the IPO was fixed at ₹71- ₹75 per share and it is an entirely fresh issue of 31.15 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,600 shares and the book running lead manager of the Winsol Engineers IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Winsol Engineers IPO is Spread X Securities.

Winsol Engineers IPO: How to check allotment status?

You can check the allotment status of the IPO on KFintech.com using the following steps:

Visit the website for Kfin Technologies Limited Select IPO Name ‘Winsol Engineers‘ from the drop-down menu Select from PAN Number, application Number or DP ID Enter PAN Number, application Number, or Demat Account Number Click on ‘Search’ Button

You will be able to see your Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status on the screen (mobile/desktop).