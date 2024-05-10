 Winsol Engineers IPO allotment: How to check status online - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Winsol Engineers IPO allotment: How to check status online

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 10, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Winsol Engineers IPO: You can check the allotment status of the IPO on KFintech.com using these easy steps

Winsol Engineers IPO allotment: The allotment status for the initial public offering (IPO) of Winsol Engineers Ltd will be finalised today. The issue received an overwhelming response from investors- 677.51 times on the last day of bidding with the retail category getting 771.14 times subscription, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category got 1,087.19 times subscription and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw 207.23 times subscription.

Winsol Engineers IPO: The IPO opened for subscription on May 6 and the listing will take place on May 14 on the NSE SME.
Winsol Engineers IPO: The IPO opened for subscription on May 6 and the listing will take place on May 14 on the NSE SME.

Read more: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: What to know before subscribing to the issue, check latest GMP and price band

The IPO opened for subscription on May 6 and the listing will take place on May 14 on the NSE SME. The price band of the IPO was fixed at 71- 75 per share and it is an entirely fresh issue of 31.15 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,600 shares and the book running lead manager of the Winsol Engineers IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Winsol Engineers IPO is Spread X Securities.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Indegene IPO allotment to be finalised: Steps to check status online

Winsol Engineers IPO: How to check allotment status?

You can check the allotment status of the IPO on KFintech.com using the following steps:

  1. Visit the website for Kfin Technologies Limited
  2. Select IPO Name ‘Winsol Engineers‘ from the drop-down menu
  3. Select from PAN Number, application Number or DP ID
  4. Enter PAN Number, application Number, or Demat Account Number
  5. Click on ‘Search’ Button

Read more: Energy Mission Machineries IPO: Check price band, latest GMP and other details

You will be able to see your Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status on the screen (mobile/desktop).

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Winsol Engineers IPO allotment: How to check status online

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On