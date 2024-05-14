 Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited gets Sebi nod for ₹1500 crore IPO: Complete details here - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited gets Sebi nod for 1500 crore IPO: Complete details here

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 14, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Shares will offered at a face value of ₹2. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of ₹1000 crore and an OFS of ₹500 crore.

Allied Blenders and Distillers received final not from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise 1500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company had refiled its IPO papers with Sebi on January 15, 2024. Under the issue, shares will offered at a face value of 2 and is a mix of fresh issue of up to 1000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 500 crore by promoters.

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO: Shares will offered at a face value of 2.

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for prepayment or scheduled re-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes, it said.

The Mumbai-based company was established in 1988 initially with its Officer’s Choice Whisky in the mass premium segment with a market share of 11.8% in Fiscal 2023 in the Indian whisky market. The company has expanded and introduced products across various categories and segments and has shifted its focus from mass premium whisky segment to premiumization, with the launch of brands like ICONiQ White Whisky, Srishti Whisky, and X&O Barrel Whisky.

ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and ITI Capital Limited, are the book-running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Business / Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited gets Sebi nod for 1500 crore IPO: Complete details here

