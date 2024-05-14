TBO Tek IPO allotment finalised: Here's a step-by-step guide to check status
May 14, 2024 11:17 AM IST
TBO Tek IPO allotment: The IPO opened for subscription on May 8 and ended on May 10. The IPO's subscription status was 86.70 times on the third day.
TBO Tek IPO allotment: The share allotment for TBO Tek IPO has been finalised. and investors who applied for issue can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO opened for subscription on May 8 and ended on May 10. The IPO's subscription status was 86.70 times on the third day- 25.74 times by retail investors and 50.60 times by non-institutional investors (NIIs).
For those who have applied for the IPO, shares will be credited to the demat accounts on May 14. For others who have not been allocated shares, the refund procedure will also begin on the same day. The listing for TBO Tek IPO is scheduled for May 15.
How to check TBO Tek IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd
- Click on the TBO Tek IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- Click on any of the five links that appear on the page
- Choose TBO Tek IPO from 'Select IPO' dropdown menu
- Enter PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number to find out the status
- Enter captcha code and click on ‘Submit’
How to check TBO Tek IPO allotment status on BSE
- Visit the BSE official website's allotment page https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Choose 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’
- Select 'Issue Name' and select the IPO.
- Enter your application number or PAN.
How to check TBO Tek IPO allotment status on NSE
- Visit NSE's official website https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
- Register using PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option
- Enter your password, user name and captcha code
- You can see the IPO allocation status on the next page that opens
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
