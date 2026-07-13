Ben Stokes reaches out to Brendon McCullum after Test coach's sacking: ‘In a romantic kind of way…’

Brendon McCullum received support from Ben Stokes after the former was sacked as England's Test coach. Ahead of the first ODI against India, the former New Zealand captain revealed that Stokes reached out to him after he was asked to vacate the role. On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that McCullum would leave the Test role and only remain at the helm in white-ball cricket. Brendon McCullum was sacked as England's Test coach. (AFP)

Under McCullum, England failed to win a single Test series against India and Australia. The series defeat against New Zealand proved to be the final nail in the coffin, and McCullum's position became untenable.

Earlier, Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket, making the call just before the end of the third and final Test against New Zealand. Stokes' decision also came in the aftermath of the nightclub incident.

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McCullum also said that he really liked his time as the Test coach, but understands the ECB's decision to part ways with him.

“I got some nice messages from Stokesy, actually, and in a romantic kind of way, there's something about Stokesy and me going out together, which we started together, and we go out together, and I have no problem with that. Difficult decisions need to be made sometimes in professional sport, and I totally respect the decision, and I thank everyone for the support that I've had over the time that I've been in this privileged position of being England Men's Test Head Coach,” McCullum told BBC Test Match Special.

“I've had a great time, it's been one of the highlights of my time in this game, I've been involved in for 20-odd years,” he added.

More about McCullum's sacking The decision to part ways with McCullum as the Test coach was taken a day after he oversaw England's 4-0 win in the five-match series against India. He will now look to keep up with the winning momentum in the three ODIs against the same opponent.

“I feel incredibly humbled to have had the opportunity. I love some of the moments we were able to achieve and some of the times that weren't quite what we wanted as well,” said McCullum.

“You have to wear those, but this is top-level sport, and you have challenges, and you have great ambitions and goals. Sometimes you get there, and sometimes you don't, but I've really enjoyed it, and I want to thank everyone who has supported this team and has backed us all the way along,” he added.