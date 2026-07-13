Missing Badaun woman killed, buried in soak pit; husband among 3 held

Three people, including the husband of a 40-year-old woman who had been missing for the past 42 days in Badaun district, were arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling her, hiding her body in a soak pit inside their house, and later burning the remains at a cremation ground with the help of relatives and associates. Two other accused are absconding, police said. Police recovered two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime, human remains, jewellery, partially burnt logs and other material evidence linked to the murder and destruction of evidence. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, 40-year-old Satyavati, a resident of Sarva village under the Bisoli police station area, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, Jai Singh Yadav, on the night of June 1–2. Investigators said he carried out the murder with the help of his brother, Chandrapal, and nephew, Vijay Yadav alias Chhotu, following disputes over an alleged extramarital relationship.

Police said that three days after the murder, Jai Singh and his associates allegedly removed the body from the soak pit, transported it on motorcycles to a cremation ground between Sarva and Pathakpur villages, and set the remains on fire after making preparations at the site.

Deputy superintendent of police Anshuman Srivastava said the investigation also revealed that on the night Satyavati went missing, Jai Singh’s elder brother, Chandrapal, died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree.

Police now suspect Chandrapal had participated in the murder and later died by suicide out of guilt. His death, initially believed to be unrelated, later emerged as a key lead in cracking the case.

Suspicious over his daughter’s disappearance, Satyavati’s father, Rajveer Singh Yadav, had filed a missing person complaint. Police said inconsistencies in Jai Singh’s statements during the investigation led to sustained questioning, following which he allegedly confessed to the murder and disclosed how the body had been disposed of.

Police recovered two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime, human remains, jewellery, partially burnt logs and other material evidence linked to the murder and destruction of evidence. Based on the recoveries, Rambhan Yadav and Chandel were arrested.

Although police have not officially elaborated on the motive, villagers claimed Jai Singh and Satyavati frequently argued over suspicions regarding her character. However, neither investigators nor family members have publicly confirmed these claims.

An FIR has been registered against five people. Police said two accused—Sarvesh Yadav and Vijay Yadav—are absconding, and teams have been formed to arrest them.