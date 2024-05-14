Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment out: Here's how to check status online

The share allotment status for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been finalised. Those who applied for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO opened for subscription on May 8 and ended on May 10 and its subscription status was 25.49 times on the final day. For those who have been allotted the shares, the allotment process begins on May 14. Others who have not been granted the shares will be refunded on the same day as well. The listing date of Aadhar Housing Finance IPO is scheduled for May 15.

