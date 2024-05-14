Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment out: Here's how to check status online
May 14, 2024 09:21 AM IST
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment: For those who have been allotted the shares, the allotment process begins on May 14. Listing date of the IPO is May 15.
The share allotment status for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been finalised. Those who applied for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO opened for subscription on May 8 and ended on May 10 and its subscription status was 25.49 times on the final day. For those who have been allotted the shares, the allotment process begins on May 14. Others who have not been granted the shares will be refunded on the same day as well. The listing date of Aadhar Housing Finance IPO is scheduled for May 15.
How to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO on registrar website:
- Click on the allotment link: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- You will then see five links that allow you to see the status
- Click on any of them and select Aadhar Housing Finance IPO from the dropdown menu in ‘Select IPO’ section
- Enter PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number
- Then enter captcha code and click on ‘Submit’
How to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on BSE
- Visit the BSE official website's allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Click on 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’
- Then select ‘Issue Name’ and the IPO
- Enter your application number or PAN and click on ‘Submit’ to check the allotment status
How to check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on NSE
- Visit NSE's official website here: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
- Register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website
- Enter your password, user name, and captcha code
- You can then check the IPO allotment status on the next page that opens
