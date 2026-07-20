Another woman dies after childbirth complications in Rajasthan's Jodhpur amid probe

Another woman died of post-delivery complications at Jodhpur’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Sunday, the latest in a series of maternal deaths in Rajasthan. There have been growing concerns over a series of maternal deaths.

Officials said the woman, identified as Samu, underwent a normal delivery at Tinwari Hospital near Jodhpur on June 24 before developing postpartum haemorrhage. She was referred to Umaid Hospital (Jodhpur), where she continued to bleed, prompting doctors to remove her uterus.

As her situation deteriorated, she was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on June 27, where she remained on ventilator support and underwent dialysis. Her condition worsened on July 14, and she died five days later.

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Woman dies of post-delivery complications Mahatma Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Fateh Singh said the woman suffered hypovolemic shock due to excessive blood loss following childbirth, which severely affected blood circulation to her vital organs. “She had a normal delivery at Tinwari Hospital and delivered a baby girl. As the bleeding from her uterus did not stop, she was referred to Jodhpur. When the bleeding could not be controlled, her uterus was removed at Umaid Hospital. Her condition did not improve.”

The latest death came amid growing concern over a series of maternal deaths. Two women referred from Bhopalgarh to Umaid Hospital died on June 28 and July 2 due to post-delivery complications, including excessive bleeding.

Other women who developed complications after childbirth remain admitted to Jodhpur’s two major maternity hospitals. Hospital authorities said seven women are in critical condition. Five of them are undergoing intensive treatment at Umaid Hospital. Two others are admitted to the intensive care unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Three of the seven have been diagnosed with severe kidney infections.

The condition of a woman deteriorated after she allegedly received the wrong blood transfusion at a government hospital in Jodhpur.