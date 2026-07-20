Ryan Reynolds confirms another Deadpool movie is in the works

Reportedly, Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that another Deadpool movie is in development, noting that there are still many untold stories from the comics he hopes to explore. “So, there’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing from the movies. I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There’s some stuff that you know I love that is incredible. Jerry Davis was an incredible comic writer... There’s eventually another Deadpool film,” Reynolds stated. The announcement came months after Reynolds said he wanted to take a different approach with Wade Wilson’s next appearance. While it is unclear if this will be Deadpool 4 or a different project featuring the character, Reynolds has previously expressed interest in having the character take a supporting role within a larger team rather than acting as the sole focus. Following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds also noted that he needed a break from the franchise, as the work “sort of swallows his life whole.” While rumours suggest potential appearances by X-Men characters or a role in Avengers: Doomsday, nothing has been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Ryan Reynolds