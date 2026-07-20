Aanchal GS Singh and Mohit Chawla tie the knot, head to Europe for their honeymoon: Time to grow together as a couple

Actor Aanchal GS Singh, who recently tied the knot with her long-time beau, investor Mohit Chawla, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, is now all set for a romantic European honeymoon. Reflecting on this new chapter, the actor shares, “For us, it’s time to travel, live life, and just grow together as a couple.” Aanchal GS Singh and Mohit Chawla

Addressing the decision to keep their wedding away from the spotlight, Aanchal explains, “When plans were on, and even when it was happening in real-time, all that was on our mind was to live every moment and absorb each ritual wholeheartedly. It was never an intentionally kept secret; I didn’t want the pressure of sharing everything in real-time. We wanted to share it with the world, but first to breathe in our magical moments together as bride and groom with our families—the people who mattered—and then share it on social media.”

She says, “Both of us are private people and this was a very personal milestone. The choice of our wedding was grand in terms of happiness, love, and being there for each other. Grand, for me, is not just a huge, luxurious setup; it is how beautiful it looks to us even after years when we revisit those deeply intimate moments because we celebrated love in every bit.”

On whether the reality of being married has sunk in, the actor reveals, “It’s a very smooth transition without any dramatic change. We have known each other for quite some time now. Hume ek dusre ke utar-chadav dekhe hain, samjha hain, ladayian kari hain, so we have lived that time. The best part is he gives me the strength to keep going, and adds so much value to my being. He made a promise that jaise abhi hain hamesha aisa hi rahega. If your heart says this is my person, then being married is just a tag. Mohit is a very genuine human being, and that matters most. My father always had my back, and Mohit keeps that standard above anything.”

Recalling the highlights of her big day, Aanchal reminisces, “For me, the arrival of the baraat and, of course, my bridal entry when I walked towards Mohit—it was like, ‘Oh my god, that moment has finally arrived!’ My heart was beating so fast. I even did a small performance for him, which surprised him. It made me so happy.”

Aanchal is Happy that Mohit understands the demands of her career. “He has seen my shooting schedules and understands what my work is like. It’s the same for me; we have always respected each other’s love for our profession, and it will always be so,” she concludes.