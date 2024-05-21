Quest Laboratories IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE, registrar Bigshare Services' website

Quest Laboratories IPO: The allotment date for the Quest Laboratories Limited IPO is set for today (May 21). The issue- which is priced at ₹93- ₹97 per share with a face value of ₹10- consists of lots of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof. For those who have invested in the IPO, you can check the allotment status on either the BSE platform or the IPO registrar Bigshare Services’ website. Quest Laboratories IPO: The issue is priced at ₹ 93- ₹ 97 per share with a face value of ₹ 10. The issue consists of lots of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof.

How to check Quest Laboratories Limited IPO allotment status on BSE website:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Visit BSE website Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type Choose Quest Laboratories Limited from the drop-down menu Following this, enter Application No or PAN Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and then click on ‘Submit'

How to check Quest Laboratories Limited IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services’ website:

Visit IPO registrar website Select ‘Quest Laboratories’ from Select Company dropdown menu Then choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC Enter details and hit the ‘Submit’ button.

Quest Laboratories Limited IPO details

The issue saw a strong response on Day 3 of bidding as it was subscribed 79.29 times. The IPO opened on May 15 and closed on May 17. Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹43.16 crore through a fresh issue of 44.5 lakh shares. The IPO is expected to list on NSE SME on May 23.