Go Digit IPO allotment to be finalised on May 21: How to check status

Go Digit IPO allotment: The allotment for the shares of Go Digit General Insurance IPO is likely to be finalised on May 21 following which the refund process for those who have not been allocated the shares will start on May 22. Shares will also be deposited in the demat accounts on the same day while the listing date for Go Digit IPO has been fixed for May 23. The subscription status for the issue was 9.60 times on the last day of the bidding process. Go Digit IPO allotment: Shares will also be deposited in the demat accounts on the same day while the listing date for Go Digit IPO has been fixed for May 23.

Go Digit IPO GMP today

Go Digit IPO GMP is +22.50 as per investorgain.com which shows that the share price were trading at a premium of ₹22.50 in the grey market. The projected listing price is likely to be ₹294.5 per share, 8.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹272.

How to check Go Digit IPO allotment status

You can check the Go Digit IPO allotment status on the registrar's website of the issue- Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here's how to check the allotment status:

Visit Link Intime India Private Ltd here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html Select the IPO from the dropdown menu and then click on PAN, Demat Account, or Application No. to check the status. Select ASBA or non-ASBA in the application type field and add details. Once completed, enter the Captcha and click on ‘Submit’ to see the allotment status.

Go Digit IPO details

The IPO opened for subscription on May 15 and closed on May 17. The issue reserved about 75% for qualified institutional investors, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors. It comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 54,766,392 equity shares by the promoters and other selling shareholders.

The company said that net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to fund the initiatives in addition to the company's ongoing business activities. The book running lead managers for the Go Digit IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Hdfc Bank Limited, and Iifl Securities Ltd.