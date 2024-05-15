 Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Stock lists at ₹315 on NSE, same as IPO price - Hindustan Times
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Stock lists at 315 on NSE, same as IPO price

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 10:59 AM IST

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The IPO was overall subscribed 26.76 times as investors bid for 178.65 crore shares as against 6.67 crore on offer.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Aadhar Housing Finance listed at 315 on NSE, same as its issue price while on BSE, the stock listed at 314.30, a discount of 0.22 per cent. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opened for subscription on May 8 and closed on May 10 with a price band of 300-315. In the issue, 35 per cent of the IPO size was allotted to retail investors, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 50 per cent to eligible institutional purchasers.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription

The IPO was overall subscribed 26.76 times as investors bid for 178.65 crore shares as against 6.67 crore on offer. The QIB portion subscribed 76.42 times followed by the NII category at 17.33 times and retail portion 2.58 times.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO details

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 3.17 crore shares aggregating to 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 6.35 crore shares aggregating to 2,000 crore.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO objectives

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for future capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO registrar

SBI Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited are the book running lead managers. Kfin Technologies Limited is serving as the registrar for this issue.

News / Business / Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Stock lists at 315 on NSE, same as IPO price

