Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Stock lists at ₹315 on NSE, same as IPO price
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The IPO was overall subscribed 26.76 times as investors bid for 178.65 crore shares as against 6.67 crore on offer.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Aadhar Housing Finance listed at ₹315 on NSE, same as its issue price while on BSE, the stock listed at ₹314.30, a discount of 0.22 per cent. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opened for subscription on May 8 and closed on May 10 with a price band of ₹300-315. In the issue, 35 per cent of the IPO size was allotted to retail investors, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 50 per cent to eligible institutional purchasers.
Read more: Winsol Engineers IPO listing: Bumper debut with 386% premium at ₹365 apiece on NSE SME
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscription
The IPO was overall subscribed 26.76 times as investors bid for 178.65 crore shares as against 6.67 crore on offer. The QIB portion subscribed 76.42 times followed by the NII category at 17.33 times and retail portion 2.58 times.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO details
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 3.17 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 6.35 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,000 crore.
Read more: Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited gets Sebi nod for ₹1500 crore IPO: Complete details here
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO objectives
Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for future capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO registrar
SBI Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited are the book running lead managers. Kfin Technologies Limited is serving as the registrar for this issue.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.