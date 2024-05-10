 Go Digit IPO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return. Their profit will be… - Hindustan Times
Go Digit IPO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return. Their profit will be…

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 10, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Virat Kohli bought 266,667 shares at a per unit price of ₹75 each through a private placement in January 2020. Here's how much he would gain from Go Digit IPO

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to get a 271% return following the listing of insurance startup Go Digit next week. At the upper band of 278, the couple's total investment of 2.5 crore will turn to 9.25 crore- notional profit of 6.75 crore. Virat Kohli had bought 266,667 shares at a per unit price of 75 each through a private placement in January 2020 with which his total investment was around 2 crore in the company.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose together for a photograph. The couple will make a return of 271% with the listing of insurance startup Go Digit IPO.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose together for a photograph. The couple will make a return of 271% with the listing of insurance startup Go Digit IPO.

Meanwhile Anushka Sharma had also invested 50 lakh by buying 66,667 shares of the company at 75 per share. At the upper price band, the value of her investment would be around 1.85 crore.

Go Digit IPO GMP today

In the grey market, Go Digit IPO shares are already commanding a premium of around 50 or 18% against the offer price of 258-272.

Go Digit IPO details

Go Digit IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 1,125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 54,766,392 shares. Investors can make bids for a maximum of 55 equity shares and in multiples of 55 shares thereafter. In the IPO, 75% has been reserved for QIB (qualified institutional buyers), 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

Go Digit IPO price band and key dates

Price band of Go Digit General Insurance Limited IPO has been fixed in the range of 258 to 272 per equity share of the face value of 10. The IPO will open for subscription on May 15 and will close on May 17.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

