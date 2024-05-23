 Stock market: These 5 heavyweights pushed Sensex above the 75,000-mark today - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market: These 5 heavyweights pushed Sensex above the 75,000-mark today

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 23, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Stock market: Nifty 50 index reached a fresh all-time high of 22,959 and Nifty Midcap index achieved a record high of 19,568.

Stock market today: Five index heavyweights contributed more than 50 per cent to Sensex's 1,115-point run today. These were: HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank as Sensex rose over 1 per cent to reclaim the 75,000 mark hitting a record high of 75,336.44. The surge came after better-than-expected Q4 earnings, RBI's record dividend payout to government and more certainty about the Lok Sabha elections.

Stock market today: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Stock market today: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Read more: Ace investor Ruchir Sharma on stock markets after poll results: ‘If BJP doesn’t win…'

Nifty 50 index reached a fresh all-time high of 22,959, Nifty Midcap index achieved a record high of 19,568 while Nifty SmallCap index was just 50 points below its peak of 15,973.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services, said, “Market sentiment, particularly in the banking sector, improved substantially following the RBI's record dividend payout to government. The dividend payout is expected to help the government reduce its fiscal deficit and increase capital expenditure.”

Read more: Vijay Shekhar Sharma says ‘worst behind us’, brokerages say Paytm may fall 25% more. Here's why

HDFC Bank was the top contributor to the Sensex's rally as the stock rose almost 2 percent. RIL contributed 145 points to the Sensex while L&T gave 132 points and ICICI Bank added 131 points. 

Read more: Go Digit listing: Virat Kohli, Anushka's 2.5-crore investment is worth this much

Axis Bank contributed 89 points to the Sensex today. The stocks gained this much: RIL 1.6 per cent, L&T 3.6 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.9 per cent and Axis Bank 3.3 per cent.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market: These 5 heavyweights pushed Sensex above the 75,000-mark today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On