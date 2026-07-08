‘My beard has gone grey and I struggle to walk’: Fans decode MS Dhoni’s message as he waves from the Trent Bridge stand

Former Indian team captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 45th birthday with a rare public appearance at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Dhoni was seen in the stands during the 3rd T20I between India and England, drawing massive cheers from the crowd. MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands during the third T20I between India and England. (BCCI)

As the broadcast cameras panned to the smiling veteran, Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar took the opportunity to send an on-air greeting.

“Oh, here is the birthday boy, MS Dhoni. He turns 45 today, yet he still looks like a 26-year-old. From my side, I'd like to wish a very, very happy birthday to the greatest captain India has ever seen." Gavaskar said on commentary. He also echoed the desperate sentiments of millions of Chennai Super Kings fans: "I hope he plays one more IPL season for CSK because I want to see him in the yellow jersey one last time.”

Separately, to a fan, Dhoni offered a classic response, miming, “I'm old now. My beard has gone grey, and I can barely walk.”