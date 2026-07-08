Saini meets IKEA India CEO, assures full support for firm’s projects in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met a high-level delegation from Sweden led by IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni at Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini meets Swedish delegation that arrived under the leadership of IKEA India's CEO Patrik Antoni, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI)

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between Haryana and IKEA--a Swedish home furnishings company--and exploring future investment opportunities in the state.

IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni expressed gratitude to the chief minister for Haryana government’s support in facilitating the timely execution of construction activities and other related processes pertaining to IKEA’s projects in Haryana. He also appreciated all the concerned departments of the state for expediting routine approvals and addressing the company’s requirements.

Antoni conveyed IKEA’s interest in expanding its presence in Haryana and committed to investing in more new projects. He said Haryana’s progressive policies, industry-friendly ecosystem and proactive governance have created a conducive environment for global companies to invest and grow.

Saini reaffirmed the Haryana government’s commitment to providing a seamless and investor-friendly business environment.

He directed officials to extend all possible support to IKEA for the successful implementation of its projects and future expansion plans in Haryana.

Antoni invited Saini to inaugurate IKEA’s Gurugram store after its completion next year.

The spokesperson said that the company is already driving investments of approximately ₹3,500–4,000 crore in Haryana through its landmark Gurugram project, which is expected to generate around 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Spread over nearly 10 acres, the project will be one of IKEA’s flagship investments in India, bringing together retail, office spaces and community-focused experiences under a single destination. The Haryana government is also working closely with the company to ensure the availability of a skilled workforce through its robust skill development ecosystem, enabling local youth to benefit from the employment opportunities created by the project.