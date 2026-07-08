Why was former Pfizer HQ evacuated? Collapse fears explained after NYC Dept of Buildings' review

The former Pfizer headquarters in Midtown Manhattan was evacuated this week after construction workers discovered significant structural issues inside the building, prompting an emergency response and raising concerns about a possible collapse. NYPD officers stand guard near the former Pfizer headquarters building on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

While the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) continues to assess the site, the developer behind the project has insisted the high-rise was never at risk of falling.

The 38-story building at 235 East 42nd Street is currently being converted from office space into approximately 1,600 rental apartments as part of one of New York City's largest office-to-residential redevelopment projects.

Why was the former Pfizer headquarters evacuated? According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), construction workers reported buckling support columns on the 21st and 22nd floors shortly before 8 am Tuesday. A subsequent inspection found sagging floors extending from the 21st through the 26th floors, leading authorities to order an immediate evacuation of the construction site.

As reported by Marca, officials confirmed that all workers were safely accounted for and no injuries were reported. Engineers from the New York City Department of Buildings remain on site to determine what caused the structural failure and whether the building can be safely stabilized.

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What did the NYC Department of Buildings do? As a precaution, authorities expanded the evacuation zone to include at least nine neighboring buildings, including a nearby school with around 400 students, according to Marca. The Department of Buildings has been working alongside the FDNY and other emergency agencies to evaluate the building's structural integrity before anyone is allowed back inside.

Officials also closed East 42nd Street between Second and Third Avenues, restricting both pedestrian and vehicle traffic while inspections continue. Despite the emergency occurring near Grand Central Terminal, subway and Metro-North Railroad services have continued operating, though commuters have been advised to expect delays and use alternate routes because of street closures.

The DOB has not yet announced what caused the columns to buckle or when the building may reopen.

Investigators are also reviewing the project's construction history, though authorities have not linked the incident to previous construction-related safety violations at the site.

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Developer disputes collapse concerns Nathan Berman, the developer overseeing the residential conversion, pushed back against reports suggesting the building faced an imminent collapse.

Speaking to The Real Deal, Berman described the incident as "a freak accident," saying "two specific columns... either were not reinforced or were not reinforced sufficiently, and they gave way."

He also argued that reports of the building's impending collapse had been "blown a little bit out of proportion."

Rejecting claims that insufficient steel had been used during construction, Berman called those allegations "total nonsense," adding that the project "was well designed and approved by structural engineers."

"The building was never at risk of collapse," he said, describing the structural issues as "fixable" while the city's investigation remains ongoing.