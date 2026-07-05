NYC plane crash: Rescue underway in East River after seaplane goes down; videos surface

Here is the video:

Video footage from the river shows the plane floating in the water, with one of its wings completely submerged. Rescue teams can be seen working to pull the passengers out of the aircraft. According to officials who spoke to the New York Post, the plane made a hard landing in rough, choppy waters and partially flipped over just after 12pm.

A seaplane with 10 people on board crashed into New York City's East River on Sunday. Emergency responders rushed to the scene right after the crash, as per the New York Post.

Here is another video:

The FDNY rescued all 10 people from the seaplane. No injuries were reported among the passengers. And the cause of the crash remains unclear.

Also Read: Who is Jeremy Scheublin? Longtime NYPD inspector suspended over sexual assault allegations by female officer

“Shocker this happens everyday hobby plane with a hobby pilot,these need to be banned," user wrote on X.

“Trump's FAA is a failure," wrote another.

Third user wrote, “is this tecnical failure or another conspiracy to end someone trying to speak out?”